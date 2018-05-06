Voters in Karnataka to remember BJP gave 3 CMs despite getting majority in 2018, says P Chidambaram

“Karnataka voters will remember: between 2008 and 2013, BJP gave the people THREE chief ministers, all short-lived and incompetent,” he said. (PTI)

Batting for the re-election of the Congress in Karnataka, senior party leader P Chidambaram today said voters of the state would remember that despite giving an absolute majority to the BJP in 2008, they got “instability” for five years under three chief ministers of the saffron party. In a series of tweets, the former finance and home minister said Karnataka voters would compare the five years of “stability and development” under the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah with the five years of “instability and infighting” under the BJP’s three chief ministers.

“Karnataka voters will remember: in 2008 when they gave BJP an absolute majority with 110 seats, BJP gave the people absolute instability! “Karnataka voters will remember: between 2008 and 2013, BJP gave the people THREE chief ministers, all short-lived and incompetent,” he said.

Chidambaram said Karnataka voters would remember that it was the same three “incompetent” men, who were leading the BJP’s campaign in 2018. B S Yeddyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar were the chief ministers of Karnataka when the BJP was in power in Karnataka from 2008 to 2013. Siddaramaiah has been the chief minister of Karnataka for five years since 2013 when the Congress assumed power in the state. Election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly is due on May 12.