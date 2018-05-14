A H Vishwanath, Hunsur Constituency, Karnataka election 2018: All you need to know

Hunsur Constituency, Karnataka election 2018: In Hunsur Constituency, Adagooru H Vishwanath from Janata Dal (Secular) is contesting against H. P Manjunatha of Indian National Congress. H. P Manjunatha of Congress, who is looking for a hat-trick in Hunsur Constituency, has won the past two elections from this constituency and has geared up for the third time. In 2008, he got 39.57 percent of the total votes polled while in 2013 the percentage of votes polled in his favour increased to 51.97 percent. This shows for A H Vishwanatha, it is not going to be easy to defeat Manjunatha in Karnataka Assembly elections. Other candidates fighting from this constituency are J S Ramesh Kumar from BJP, Mallesh from BRP, Sathyanarayana from SP and many independent candidates are also contesting the elections from constituency.

Who is A H Vishwanath?

A H Vishwanath, who belongs to Kuruba community is a former Member of Parliament of India. He represented Mysore constituency of Karnataka. H Vishwanath joined JD(S) after quitting Indian National Congress last year. A H was associated with INC for nearly four decades and quit it after he had some differences with the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Sixty-eight-year-old Vishwanath has net assets of worth Rs 30794325 (30 crore) and liabilities worth Rs 200000 (2 lakh). He was born in 1949 in Krisharajanagara, Mysore district in the state of Karnataka.

About Hunsur Constituency

Hunsur is a Vidhan Sabha assembly in the Mysore district and southern region of Karnataka. A total of 2,21,361 voters including general voters and NRI voters are there in the constituency. Among general voters, there are 1,11,634 male voters and 1,09,665 female voters. Literacy rate in the constituency is around 67 percent. Previous two elections ( 2013, 2008) from this constituency were won by INC’s H.P Manjunatha. In 2013, seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.35 percent while in 2008, it registered a voter turnout of 77.83 percent.

Hunsur Constituency, Karnataka election 2018:

