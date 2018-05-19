Twist continues in Karnataka! ‘Missing’ Cong MLAs Anand Singh, Pratap Gowda Patil traced at Bengaluru’s Hotel Goldfinch

In another twist to Karnataka political potboiler, the two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil, who were said to be ‘missing’ since May 17, were today found in a Bengaluru Hotel.

In another twist to Karnataka political potboiler, the two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil, who were said to be ‘missing’ since May 17, were today found in a Bengaluru Hotel. Congress had earlier alleged that the two MLAs were kidnapped by the Centre. But, now both the MLAs were found sitting comfortably in Hotel Goldfinch in Bengaluru. And later, when the swearing-in ceremony was stopped in the assembly for a 30-minute lunch break, Pratap Gowda Patil was photographed having lunch at Vidhana Soudha. Congress’s DK Suresh and Dinesh Gundu Rao were present alongside him.

Congress had alleged that two of its MLAs are locked up inside a hotel in Bengaluru. It was then reported that police have been deployed at Hotel Goldfinch. Meanwhile, ANI reported citing sources that BJP MLA G Somashekhar Reddy was with the two ‘missing’ Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda. The Karnataka DGP also reached the Goldfinch Hotel where the Congress MLAs had allegedly been kept. The hotel is just 1 km away from the Karnataka assembly. India Today reported that BJP leaders were in talks with both the MLAs in the hotel.

There was a lot of drama and chaos outside the hotel. Tight security arrangements were made at the Goldfinch Hotel where no one including the guests staying at the hotel were being allowed to enter the lobby. Congress MLA Anand Singh was later seen leaving the Goldfinch Hotel.

However, Somashekara Reddy denied all the allegations. “I was with my brother in Taj West End. Nobody was in my contact. I don’t even know who are they, Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil (Congress MLAs). I did not even go to Goldfinch Hotel,” said Somashekara Reddy.

The Karnataka political crisis is witnessing many twists and turns before the Assembly could go into a floor test for the Yeddyurappa government to prove majority. Earlier today, the Congress released an audio tape where Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is purportedly heard trying to lure an MLA with the promise of a ministerial berth if he backed the BJP government during the trust vote.

The BJP, however, rejected the charge, calling the tape the job of “mimicry artistes” and the “dirty tricks department” of the Congress. In the tape, released hours ahead of the crucial floor test, Yeddyurappa is allegedly heard speaking to Congress MLA from Hirekerur B C Patil over phone.