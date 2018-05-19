Take lessons for 2019 from Karnataka defeat, Mayawati tells BJP

Mayawati also said that the BJP tried to do all sorts of things to form the government in Karnataka but this kind of politics didn’t work for them. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Saturday condemned BJP for the use of “inappropriate methods” to form their governments in various states and said that the party should take lessons from their defeat in Karnataka for next year’s general elections. She said that BJP’s “inappropriate” methods of winning elections by “buying and selling of votes” won’t work for long. “They have used such methods in many states across the country,” she said.

“They misused the Centre’s machinery at a very large scale. The Governors appointed by them are not allowed to work freely, and are under huge pressure of working according to the party,” she said, adding the dignity of their position was at stake. “If they (the Governors) can’t work freely, then they should resign.”

Mayawati also said that the BJP tried to do all sorts of things to form the government in Karnataka but this kind of politics didn’t work for them. “The Supreme Court had to show strictness to ensure that the state assembly is formed according to the rules. “They (the BJP) have got such a big shock after this defeat that the strategy that was being worked on for 2019 Lok Sabha elections will have to be altered.”

Her remarks came after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa resigned two days after being sworn-in, saying that he didn’t get the numbers needed to prove majority in the House.