Swing it like Yogi Adityanath! BJP triumphs in Coastal Karnataka, region where UP CM campaigned

This should come as music to the ears of saffron brigade. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won in most of the constituencies where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned in the run up to the Karnataka elections. While the final number is yet to ascertained, the BJP is leading in 18 seats in coastal Karnataka – a region where Adityanath had campaigned aggressively. Known as the bastion of the RSS and the BJP, coastal Karnataka had delivered shocking results in 2013 when the saffron brigade could only win 5 seats out of 21 here. Putting in smart arithmetic, the Congress had wrested 13, while three had gone to other parties.

As coastal Karnataka became a battle of prestige for the BJP, it put its star campaigner – Yogi Adityanath – to campaign aggressively in the region. The UP CM focused at the coast, Hubli-Dharwad, Uttar Kannada, Belgaum and Bidar.

Adityanath’s campaign was marred by a number of controversies. The Opposition parties openly targeted him for being an outsider in the state who was there to polarise the communities on communal agenda. Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah had termed Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi as the north-import of the BJP to the state. “BJP Karnataka by waiting for north Indian imports like PM Modi and UP CM Adityanath Yogi Adityanath is admitting that they have no leaders in the state,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Later, Adityanath was criticised for not rushing to his state immediately after thunderstorm claimed over 70 lives.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also started an insider versus outsider debate and raked up Kannada pride when he accused BJP of "importing north India leaders" like UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Karnataka Chief Minister, outrightly denying that his UP counterpart can have an impact in the elections, had unleashed a number of jibes at Adityanath. “BJP has suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha seats held by the CM and Dy CM of UP. Congratulations to SP & BSP for this historic victory. Unity among the non-BJP parties has played a key role,” he had said in a tweet. “Perhaps Yogi Adityanath should spend less time lecturing Karnataka on development,” he had suggested.

In total, Adityanath had visited 33 constituencies in Karnataka which included Humanabad, Belgaum Rural, Sagar, Virajpet, Attibele , Sirsi, Hirekeruru, Haspet, Suliya, Balehonru, Mudebihala, Mudhol, Terdal and Dharwad, Bhalki, Gokak, Khanpur, Yamaknamradi, Belur, Honahalli and Haliyala.