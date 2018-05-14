Subramanyam Sharma, Malleswaram constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Malleswaram constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: Subramanyam Sharma, the grandson of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is contesting election from Malleswaram Constituency. Subramanyam initially planned to contest independent candidate but after he later joined new formed All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP). Malleswaram Constituency is considered to be the stronghold of BJP. Bhartiya Janta Party won last two Karnataka Assembly elections and the previous Lok Sabha polls as well from this constituency. Other candidates contesting from this constituency are Madhusudhan N from JD(S), Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N from BJP ( won the previous two assembly polls), Kengal Shreepadharenu from INC and many more.

Who is Subramanyam Sharma?

Subramanyam Sharma Gouravaram is the grandson of former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Subramanyam also happens to be in a relationship with V. V. Giri, fourth President of India. The forty-four-year-old was an entrepreneur before contesting elections. His family owned group Sudeeksha Group is into diverse businesses such as pharmacy, infrastructure, movies and dairy farming. He is a management graduate from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and he did his masters from Harvard Law School.

About Malleswaram constituency

Malleswaram Vidhan Sabha constituency is in the north-western region of Bengaluru and it derives its name from the Kaadu Malleshwara temple. A total of 2,13,537 voters are there in the constituency. Literacy rate of the constituency is very high and stands at 93 percent. This seat was won by BJP in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with a margin pf 21,066 votes. BJP secured 53.19 percent of the total votes polled in 2013 Constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 62.33 percent.

Malleswaram constituency, Karnataka election result 2018:

(To be updated on May 15)