Siddaramaiah, Chamundeswari and Badami constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Chamundeswari and Badami constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah is contesting elections from Chamudeshwari and Badami constituencies in Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Siddramaiah, who is currently an MLA from Varuna, decided to file his nomination from Badami and Chamundeshwari before the elections. His son, Yatindra, is contesting elections from Varuna. BJP chief Amit Shah had attacked Siddaramaiah and said that he will lose in Chamundeshwari and Badami.

Who is Siddaramiah?

Siddaramaiah is the current and 22nd chief minister of Karnataka. He was first elected to Karnataka Assembly in 1983 on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket. In 1985, Siddaramaiah was re-elected from the same constituency and was appointed Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

In 1992, Siddaramiah was appointed as Secretary General of Janata Dal, a party which had the support of HD Deve Gowda, who later became the prime minister of India. Siddaramaiah became the Minister for Finance in the Janata Dal government headed by Deve Gowda. In 1996, he was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of when JH Patel became Chief Minister in 1996. Later, after a split in the Janata Dal, he joined the Janata Dal (Secular), the faction led by Deve Gowda.

He was once again appointed as the deputy chief minister in 2004 when Indian National Congress and JDS formed a coalition government under the leadership of Dharam Singh as Chief Minister. Later, in 2005, Siddaramaiah was expelled from JD (S) after having some differences with Deve Gowda.

Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2005, in presence of party chief Sonia Gandhi. He won Assembly elections in 2006 and 2008. In 2013, he once again won Assembly elections and was appointed as the chief minister of Karnataka.

About Chamundeswari constituency

Chamudeshwari is considered a pocket borough of CM Siddaramaiah. This time he is facing a contest from BJP’s GT Devegowda and JDS’ SR Gopalrao.

Chamundeshwari constituency election result 2018

About Badami

Badami is considered as one of the most interesting battles of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Here, Siddaramaiah is facing a tough contest from BJP’s B Sreeramulu, a tall leader in the state, considered close to ranks and files of his party. JD(S) has fielded Hanamant Mavinamarad.

Badami constituency election result 2018

