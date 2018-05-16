Siddaramaiah accuses PM Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading in Karnataka

Siddaramaiah dismissed reports about dissent among Congress MLAs over supporting the JD(S). (PTI)

Karnataka’s outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading to bring the BJP to power in the state. He also asserted that Governor Vajubhai Vala had to invite the Janata Dal (S)-Congress combine to form a government as it enjoyed the support of 117 MLAs. “The Governor has to give an opportunity to us,” he said. The Congress leader was talking to reporters after a meeting of the Legislature Party. “Narendra Modi is encouraging horse-trading,” he added.

Siddaramaiah dismissed reports about dissent among Congress MLAs over supporting the JD(S). “We are all united,” he said. The May 12 Assembly election has thrown up a fractured verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member house, falling eight seats short of the 112 needed to form a government in the state.

The Congress won 78 seats and the JD(S), 37. Polling was held for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats after voting was deferred for the R R Nagar constituency over charges that the electoral process had been vitiated, and the countermanding of the election for the Jayanagar seat after the death of the BJP candidate.