Shimoga, Bantwal, Channapatna Karnataka election result 2018 UPDATES: Here are the winners

Shimoga, Bantwal, Channapatna election result 2018 (Image: financialexpress.com)

Shimoga, Bantwal, Channapatna Karnataka election result 2018 UPDATES: Assembly elections in the state is significant for Indian politics. The results of the polls here is expected to seal the fate of Indian National Congress and determine whether Narendra Modi magic has found its way to the South or not. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly, with six surveys showing BJP as the single largest party and three showing Congress in the lead. This voting day on May 12 witnessed over 72% turnout, while the last Assembly elections in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% turnout, according to the Election Commission.

The 15th Assembly election for 222 out of 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly was by and large peaceful with no unexpected incidents. The total number of candidates who ran for the election was 3374, out of whom 259 were women.

As compared to 2013 Assembly elections, total number of female voters has increased from 21,367,912 to 24,471,979 in 2018, and male voters from 22,315,727 to 25,205,820. The number of transgender voters has more than doubled from 2,100 to 4,552.

Here we take a look at three constituencies and who won the 2018 Assembly elections in these segments:

Shimoga

Shimoga is the district headquarters of Shimoga District in the central part of Karnataka, India. The city lies on the banks of the Tunga River. The Shimoga (113) constituency has 10,29,39 male and 10,29,39 female voters. In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 139648, and turn out was almost 68%. Prasanna Kumar K.B. of Congress won the election with 28.18% of the polled votes.

K S Eswarappa of BJP, H N Niranjan of JD(S), Prasanna Kumar of Congress and eleven other candidates fought the election this year.

Shimoga Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)

Bantwal

Bantwal is a taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, near Mangalore city of Karnataka, India. In Bantwal (205) Constituency, the number of male and female electors are 97221 and 95662 respectively.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 156188, and turn out was almost 81%. B. Ramanatha Rai, a Congress candidate won the 2013 Assembly elections, with 80.98% of the votes polled.

In 2018, Rai along with Rajesh Naik of BJP, Shameer of AIMEP and two independent candidates contested in the election.

Bantwal Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)

Channapatna

Channapatna is the headquarter of Ramanagara District in the Southern region of Karnataka. The constituency is famous for wooden toys, and there are around 97,221 male and 95,662 female voters in this constituency.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 156188, and turn out was almost 81%. C.P.Yogeeshwara of Samajwadi Party won the 2013 elections, with 47.53% of the polled votes.

In 2018 elections Yogeeshwara has contested under BJP’s banner, with HM Revanna of Congress, H D Kumara Swamy of JD(S) and twelve others.

Channapatna Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)