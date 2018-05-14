Shikaripura, Rajeshwarinagar, Varuna, Karnataka election result 2018 UPDATES: Here are the winners

Shikaripura, Rajeshwarinagar, Varuna election result 2018 (Image: financialexpress.com)

Shikaripura, Rajeshwarinagar, Varuna Karnataka election result 2018 UPDATES: Assembly election in the state is significant for Indian politics. The results of the polls here is expected to seal the fate of Indian National Congress and determine whether Narendra Modi magic has found its way to the South or not. Exit polls have predicted hung assembly, with six surveys showing BJP as the single largest party and three showing Congress in the lead. This voting day on May 12 witnessed over 72% turnout, while the last Assembly elections in 2013 had witnessed 71.4% turnout, according to the Election Commission.

The 15th Assembly election for 222 out of 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly was by and large peaceful with no unexpected incidents. The total number of candidates who ran for the election was 3374, out of whom 259 were women.

As compared to 2013 Assembly elections, total number of female voters has increased from 21,367,912 to 24,471,979 in 2018, and male voters from 22,315,727 to 25,205,820. The number of transgender voters has more than doubled from 2,100 to 4,552.

Here we take a look at three constituencies and who won the 2018 Assembly elections in these segments:

Shikaripura

Shikaripur or Shikaripura is a town in Shimoga district of Bangalore-Mysore region of the Indian state of Karnataka. This year the Election Commission set up Pink Polling booths named ‘Sakhi’, Shikaripur booths became a hit with pink walls, balloons, selfie post, even the polling stuff and woman police officers wore pink sarees. In Shikaripura Constituency (115), there are 85,257 male and 81,228 female electors.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 13,85,66, and turn out was almost 83%. B.S.Yeddyurappa won the last assembly elections, with 49.89% of the polled votes, when he was with of Karnataka Janata Paksha. This year he also contested from the same place after joining BJP. Holebasappa Balegar of JD(S), G B Malatesha of Congress, R S Chandrakantha of AAP, and four other candidates also stood for election this year, from this place.

Shikaripura Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated on May 15)

Rajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar)

Rajarajeshwari Nagar, also known as RR Nagar is a residential locality in the suburbs of the capital city of Bangalore, Karnataka. Nearly 10,000 voter identity cards were recovered from an apartment in this constituency, only a few days before the elections.

Munirathna of INC won from this constituency in 2013 elections with 37.4% of the polled votes. The total number of male and female electors from this place are 158352 and 142108 respectively, and turn out was almost 63%. This year, along with Munirathna, Muniraju Gowda of BJP, G.H.Ramachandra of JD(S), H P Shivaprakash of SUCI and five other candidates will be contesting the elections, which has been deferred to May 28, by the Election Commission.

RR Nagar Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated after May 28)

Varuna

Varuna is a village in Mysore district of Karnataka state. In Varuna (219) Constituency, there are 98,225 male and 93,054 female electors.

In 2013 Assembly Elections, the total number of votes polled was 16,06,41, and turn out was almost 84%. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Congress won the 2013 Assembly elections from here, with 53% of the votes polled. This year, Abhishek S Manegar of JD(S), Thotadappa Basavaraju of BJP, Yathindra Siddaramiah of INC, Umesha C of KJP and nineteen other candidates contested from this constituency.

Varuna Assembly elections winner 2018

(To be updated after May 28)