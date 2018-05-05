Karnataka election 2018: Shashi Tharoor hits out at PM Modi for calling Bengaluru a Garbage city

Shashi Tharoor addressing media in Bengaluru. (Source: Congress/Twitter)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, while addressing a rally in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the Karnataka capital a Garbage city. “PM Modi has insulted Bengaluru by calling it a Garbage city,” Tharoor said while adding, “Instead of having pride & promoting the city that has attracted more investments than any other city, the PM is insulting it.” He praised Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for delivering on the promised. “CM @siddaramaiah has delivered on his promises. He has become the first CM in 4 decades to complete his term and provide stability & inclusive development to Karnataka,” Tharoor said.

The senior Congress leader also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for including Yeddy and Reddy brothers among its candidates for the election. “Congress Govt in Karnataka has worked across sectors and for every section of people while the BJP’s list of candidates with Yeddy and Reddy brothers reads like India’s Most Wanted List,” he said.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Bengaluru a ‘garbage city’ and said it’s insulting to call it by that name. “Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city and the pride of India a “garbage city” is insulting. Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies,” Rahul had said on Friday while providing data on the developmental works done by both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka.

These statements came after PM Modi, on Thursday, listed a slew of alleged lapses by the Congress government and said, “Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, has become a valley of sin under Congress. Bengaluru is admired as a ‘Garden City.’ But the Karnataka government is wanting to turn this into a garbage city. They are showing no concern for the city’s needs.”