SC to hear Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik’s plea against Congress manifesto tomorrow

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 1:46 PM
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: The plea has also sought disqualification of those Congress candidates who are allegedly seeking votes in name of religion in the Karnataka polls.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik plea alleging that the Congress party in its election manifesto in Karnataka was seeking votes in the name of religion. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud today agreed to hear Muthalik’s plea, which also sought directions to the Election Commission to delete the Congress party’s alleged appeal in its manifesto.

Advocate Vishnu Jain mentioned the matter for urgent listing and said there is a seven-judge bench judgment which prohibits seeking of votes in the name of religion. The plea has also sought disqualification of those Congress candidates who are allegedly seeking votes in name of religion in the Karnataka polls.

The Assembly election in Karnataka will be held on May 12, 2018 in 223 of the 224 constituencies. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 15.

