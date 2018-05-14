S Madhu Bangarappa, Sorab Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Sorab Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018

Sorab Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: Two brothers, S Kumar Bangarappa and his younger brother S Madhu Bangarappa, sons of the former Chief Minister S. Bangarappaare are all set to face each other in Sorab constituency in this year’s Karnataka Assembly elections. S Madhu is fighting on a JD(S) ticket while Kumar Bangarappa is fighting on a BJP ticket. This is due to the rift in the family. Madhu Bangarappa, JD(S) won this seat in 2013 with a margin of 21,225 votes while BJP’s H. Halappa won this seat in 2008. Various other candidates fighting from this constituency are Shakunthala from IND, Raju M Talluru from INC and many more.

Who is S Madhu Bangarappa?

Madhu Bangarappa is the Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Sorab constituency and the son of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa. Fifty-year-old Madhu Bangarappa was a movie actor and producer before joining the politics. He won from Sorab constituency in 2013 while BJP’s H. Halappa won this seat in 2008. Madhu, JD(S) while contesting from Sorab secured 41.47 percent of the total votes polled. S Madhu has net assets of worth Rs 663728746.0 (66 crore).

About Sorab Constituency

Sorab is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and central region of Karnataka. A total of 1,82,035 voters are there in the constituency. The constituency has a literacy rate of around 79 percent. Sorab constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 82.07 percent in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections. Just like last year, S Madhu is contesting from Sorab constituency this year also.

