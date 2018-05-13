Repolling at three booths in two Karnataka Assembly segments on Monday

The names of nearly 275 voters were mixed up at the two polling stations in Kushtagi, about 400 km northwest of Bengaluru. (PTI)

Repolling on three polling booths — one in north Bengaluru’s Hebbal constituency and two in Kushtagi in Koppal district — will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said on Sunday. “Repolling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth in Hebbal on May 12, while at two booths in Kushtagi voters’ names were wrongly listed,” state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar told reporters here.

The names of nearly 275 voters were mixed up at the two polling stations in Kushtagi, about 400 km northwest of Bengaluru. As a result, voters cast their ballots at wrong polling booth, Kumar said. A single-day polling was held in 222 of the 224 Assembly segments on Saturday, with a record 72.13 voter turnout. Votes will be counted on Tuesday.