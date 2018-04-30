Record haul! Agencies seize this much cash meant for buying votes in Karnataka election 2018

As per the Election Commission, most of the cash seized in the state were meant for distribution.

Karnataka election 2018: Officials have so far seized a record amount of cash meant for buying votes during the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. According to an Election Commission release, the probe wing of the Income Tax department in Karnataka has seized Rs 19.69 crore in cash till today, which is four times more that what the agencies had seized during last Asssembly elections. They have also seized jewelry worth Rs 4.81 crore since the start of Assembly election-related surveillance.

In comparison to cash and jewelry seized this year in Karnataka, the official had seized just Rs 4.8 crore in cash during Karnataka Assembly elections 2013. Then the worth of total jewelry seized was Rs 3.41 crore. As per the poll panel, most of the cash seized in the state were meant for distribution.

Here are details some of the raids carried out by the Income Tax department:

Searched in Mysore on 24th April, 2018

Unaccounted cash of Rs 6.76 crore seized from four such contractors in the Mysore area. The entire amount seized was in higher denomination notes i.e. Rs.2,000/- and Rs.500/- and the bulk of the seizure was made from lockers in benami names.

Bangalore, Davangere & Mysore cases

Unaccounted cash of Rs. 4.08 crores and unexplained gold jewelry of 2.79 Crores worth seized from three contractors in Bangalore, Davangere, and Mysore. In the case of one contractor out of the three, Rs 1.2 crores was found in a moving car.

Officials recovered evidence showing inflation of purchases, bogus sub-contractor and labour payments and unaccounted cash payments. The searched party admitted additional income of Rs.74.39 crores.

Searches in Bengaluru

Rs. 3.18 Crs of cash seized from 2 business premises and 1 residence. Cash of Rs.2.00 crores was found in a car parked closed to the main person’s residence.

Searches conducted at Khanapur, Hubballi and Bengaluru on 28-29th April, 2018

A contesting candidate of a party found to be is a non – filer since AY 2012-13 onwards. However, in his election affidavit, he had declared some income and put a remark that online filing of return was blocked by Income Tax Department so he could not file his return and has paid Self Assessment Tax. However, there is no such thing as blocking the filing of the return. There were also discrepancies between the income declared by his wife in her return of income filed, declared in the affidavit and actually detected during the search. The candidate, now under probe, accepted that five Properties (out of which 3 are General Power of Attorneys and 2 are purchased Properties) of his family members have not been declared in the election affidavit.

According to the Election Commission: “The income detected and now being declared by him and his family members is Approx. Rs.18.00 crores for various Assessment Years, including he himself, his wife and two sons. He has most of the business activities in family member’s name only. Issues like valuation of properties which he claimed to be valued at Rs.191.00 crores are under investigation.”