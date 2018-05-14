Ramalinga Reddy, BTM Layout Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Ramalinga Reddy. (Twitter)

BTM Layout Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: Ramalinga Reddy who belongs to Indian National Congress, is contesting elections from Karnataka’s BTM layout constituency. Ramalinga won BTM layout constituency seat in Karnataka Assembly elections in 2013. Currently, he is serving as the Home Minister of Karnataka. In the last assembly elections, INC won this seat with a margin of 49,048 votes (44.39%) securing 63.1 percent of the total votes polled. This year various parties have fielded their candidates. Lallesh Reddy Alias Lalanatha Reddy from BJP, Pradeep Mendonca from IND, K Devadas from JD(S), Dr. Syed Asad Abbas from AAP and many more are contesting elections from this seat.

Who is Ramalinga Reddy?

Ramalinga Reddy, 65, born in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh is the current Home Minister of Karnataka. Reddy, the former minister of transport, replaced G Parameshwara as home minister in 2017. He has won six assembly elections consecutively since 1989. He won four times from Jayanagar ( 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2004) and two times from BTM layout ( 2008 and 2013). Now he is contesting election from BTM layout constituency third time. The Congress leader has net assets of worth Rs 666153408 (66 crore) and liabilities worth Rs. 183370325 (18 crore).

About the Constituency

BTM Layout is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency and is a part of Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 2,63,860 voters are there in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. BTM layout has an approximate literacy rate of 91 percent and sex ratio stands at 89.69. In 2013, this constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 53.43 percent. Last two consecutive elections on this seat were won by Ramalinga Reddy.

BTM Layout constituency, Karnataka election result 2018:

(To be updated on May 15)