Rahul’s Gandhigiri! After Modi’s ’15-minute speech’ challenge, Congress president says this; watch video

Karnataka assembly election 2018: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the latter today said he won’t make personal attacks against the former. “I will tell you about his (Modi’s) character. Whenever Modiji is worried, he makes personal attacks against anyone, says wrong things. But there is one difference between him and me. Whatever he says about me, it doesn’t matter to me. He is the prime minister of India and, and there will be no personal attack on him from my mouth, no matter whatever he says,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka.

“I never resort to personal attacks. Instead, I ask questions. Questions PM Modi doesn’t answer,” he added.

#WATCH: While addressing a rally in Bidar, Rahul Gandhi says, ‘No matter what he (PM Modi) says about me, I will never make a personal attack on him as he is the PM of the country, but I can ask him questions.’ #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Ke8gr1Zedj — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

The Congress president had earlier issued a challenge that if he gets to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi will not be able to even stand. The prime minister had reacted to Gandhi’s challenge at an election rally in Karnataka two days ago.

“Congress President has challenged me- if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct- there is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President. We are Kaamdaars. What is our level that we can sit with people like the Congress President, who look down on us,” Modi said.

For 15 minutes, without taking a paper in your hand, can you please talk about the achievements of your government in Karnataka. You can speak in any language as you please- English, Hindi (or Italian),” the prime minister had added.