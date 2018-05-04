Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi over ‘Bengaluru garbage city’ jibe, says it’s insulting

​​​
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of Karnataka capital Bengaluru as a "garbage city" was insulting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today.

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, modi bengaluru garbage, karantaka assembly polls, UPA regime, congress, Siddaramaiah government The data, Gandhi added, was sourced from the Union Urban Development Ministry. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of Karnataka capital Bengaluru as a “garbage city” was insulting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government provided urban infrastructure funds of Rs 598 crore for the poll-bound state as compared to Rs 6,570 crore — 1,100 per cent more — assistance made available by the previous Congress-led UPA regime. The data, Gandhi added, was sourced from the Union Urban Development Ministry. “Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city & the pride of India a “garbage city” is insulting.

Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies,” Gandhi said on Twitter. In a full-scale attack on the Siddaramaiah government, Modi had yesterday accused it of having turned Bengaluru into a “garbage city and valley of sin” from “Silicon Valley”.

