R V Deshpande, Haliyal constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Haliyal constituency Karnataka election result 2018 live updates: Karnataka Minister Raghunath Viswanath Rao Deshpande is hoping he will be able to turn the tricky Haliyal constituency into Congress bastion when Karnataka Elections Results will come out on Tuesday. The Minister for Large, Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development is facing tough challenges from the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It will be interesting to see whether Deshpande’s recent statements on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and recapitalisation will have any impact on the outcome. BJP has also sought Election Commission’s intervention after there were reports that Rs 1.22 crore has allegedly been recovered by authorities, was linked to Deshpande

Who is R V Deshpande

Deshpande has graduate degree. As per reports, his Net Assets worth Rs 2151593731.00 and Liabilities stand at Rs 157753393.00. Deshpande joined Congress in 1999. He was state minister for Industries also. Deshpande had termed Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a “game changer and good reform”.

Haliyal constituency

Haliyal is located in Uttara Kannada district of North Karnataka. Total number of voters in this constituency stands at 1,69,966 voters. Of the total voters, the number of male voters is 86,012 and the number of female voters stands at 83,602. In the 2013 Assembly polls, Deshpande got 55,005 votes and defeated his nearest rival by 5,939 votes. This time he is facing challenge from BJP’s Sunil Venkatesh Hegade and Ramesh K R of JD(S).

Haliyal constituency Karnataka election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)