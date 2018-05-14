R. Sampath Raj, CV Raman Nagar  constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

R Sampath Raj (Image: IANS)

CV Raman Nagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: R. Sampath Raj of Indian National Congress, is the current Mayor of the city of Bengaluru, who will be contesting from CV Raman Nagar constituency in 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. S Raghu who also is contesting from this constituency with a BJP ticket this year won the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections by getting 53364 votes, which is more than half of the casted votes.

Who is R. Sampath Raj

R. Sampath Raj is an Indian National Congress politician and activist and became the 51st mayor of Bengaluru city in 2017. Sampath is also a corporator from D. J. Halli ward and contested the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections from CV Raman Nagar constituency of Bangalore. He got involved in a controversy, in 2017, when Bangalore Mirror found out that despite claiming to be a BE, Raj had several backlogs in 3rd and 4th year of engineering from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology.

About CV Raman Nagar constituency

CV Raman Nagar is a neighbourhood located in the eastern part of the city of Bangalore. It is at a distance of 12 km from the Central Bangalore. The locality is named after C. V. Raman, the scientist. Bagmane Tech Park is located here. It is bounded by Indiranagar, Kaggadasapura and Baiyappanahalli.

CV Raman Nagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018

