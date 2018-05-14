R. Roshan Baig, Shivaji Nagar  constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

R. Roshan Baig (Image: PTI)

Shivaji Nagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: R. Roshan Baig of Congress is current MLA from Shivaji Nagar constituency in Bangalore. He has won this seat for three consecutive terms. He won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with 54.62% of the casted votes and a margin of 20,855 votes, against his nearest rival Nirmalkumar Surana of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Who is R. Roshan Baig

R. Roshan Baig is a member of the Indian National Congress and belongs to Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He is also vice-chairman of the Al-Ameen Educational Society. Roshan has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from RC College in Bangalore, where he contested his first ever election for the elective post of General Secretary. Later he joined a government law college for his L.L.B and went on to become a full-time politician. He started his political career with the Janata party and moved to the Indian National Congress party after its division. He is also a prominent face of the Muslim community in Karnataka.

About Shivaji Nagar constituency

Shivaji Nagar is one of the oldest yet smallest constituencies in Bengaluru city, with just 1,91,528 voters. It revolves largely around the iconic Russell Market – which was once the premier shopping destination for residents of the Cantonment. It has seven municipal wards, some affluent and some poverty-ridden. Shivaji Nagar has a predominantly Urdu and Tamil-speaking population. The historical Someshwara temple of the Chola period lies within this constituency. The city’s first Gurudwara in Ulsoor ward, the historic St Mary’s Basilica and the Jumma Masjid are also situated here.

