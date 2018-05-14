R Ashoka, Padmanabanagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Padmanabanagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Karnataka Assembly election is a key election prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha and BJP has chosen its candidate keeping in mind all the aspects. R Ashoka is BJP’s face and star candidate in Padmanabanagar constituency. Ashoka is the former deputy Chief Minister and has held Health and Transport Ministry. He was deputy to former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar. The 60-year-old is a key candidate as BJP’s ‘Bengaluru Rakshisi Padayatre’ was launched by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ananth Kumar in the presence of him in Bengaluru.

Who is R Ashoka

Ashoka is an agriculturist by profession and holds a graduate degree. His Net Assets stand at Rs 406255521.00 and Liabilities at Rs 24991671.00. A case of cheating was registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of government land under a government scheme. ACB had registered case under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 (B)(punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. However, the Karnataka High Court had stayed the probe proving a major relief.

About Padmanabanagar

Padmanabanagar constituency is located earlier in the range of Uttarahalli Vidhanasabha Kshetra. In 2013 Assembly polls, the number of male and female electors stood at 104927 and 98114 respectively. Voter turn out was registered at 63.21%. Ashoka’s fight will be against Congress’ M Srinivas and Janata Dal (Secular) nominee V K Gopal.

Padmanabanagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018

