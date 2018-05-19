‘Poor Yeddyurappa’: Opposition takes potshots at BJP as BSY loses Karnataka in nail-biting finish

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly polls, winning 104 seats. (ANI)

After an absolute thriller of a situation in the political scheme of things in Karnataka, the Congress in alliance with the JD(S) is all set to form the government in the state. An emotional BS Yeddyurappa, who took oath only two days ago, conceded on the floor of the House that his party (BJP) fell short of the majority required to form the government. He resigned ahead of the floor test and claimed that he will win “28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha.”

The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, see this as a big boost and is not leaving any opportunity to take on the BJP, against which it fought a bitter battle in Karnataka. The BJP’s “Operation Lotus” to poach legislators from other parties has failed and democracy has won in Karnataka, the Congress said soon after Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote today. The symbol ‘Lotus’ is the poll symbol of the BJP. “‘Operation Lotus’ fails! #BSYeddyurappa remains 2 day CM as the country predicted, breaking his own record of being 7 days CM. Democracy Wins! Constitution Wins!(sic)” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi says that BJP MLAs have disrespected the National Anthem and walked out of the Assembly after Yeddyurappa stepped back. “PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah do not respect any institution,” said Rahul Gandhi.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the opposition parties in Karnataka and also gave signals of what the future may have in store going into 2019 elections. “Democracy wins. Congratulations to Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front (sic),” West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee wrote in a tweet.

“We would like to congratulate the MLAs of Congress, JD(S), independent as well as BSP who resisted all sorts of temptations & arm twisting by Central government. They stood by the party principles & decision taken by the party leadership,” says Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader.

“Right now news has come that BS Yeddyurappa has resigned as Karnataka’s CM, are all of you happy? All those who believe in democracy are happy,” says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

But perhaps the most stinging reaction came from senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Here’s what he said: “Poor Mr Yeddyurappa. When the puppeteers fail, the puppet falls and breaks.”