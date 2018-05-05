PM Narendra Modi’s big attack on Congress: Grand old party will be reduced to ‘3Ps – Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar’ after Karnataka elections 2018

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Gadad, Modi said, “after 15 Maywhen they lose Karnataka election, Indian National Congress will be reduced to PPP (Punjab, Puducherry and Parivaar) Congress.”

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said that grand old party will be reduced to ‘3 Ps – Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar’ after Karnataka assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Gadad, Modi said, “after 15 Maywhen they lose Karnataka election, Indian National Congress will be reduced to PPP (Punjab, Puducherry and Parivaar) Congress.” The prime minister further said that today, there’s no difference between ‘C of Congress and C of corruption’.

Modi also targeted Congress for allegedly using abusive language against BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa. “Shameful that Congress leaders are using abusive language for Yeddyurappa Ji. This is not acceptable at all. Yeddyurappa Ji is a tall and respectable leader,” Modi said.

The prime minister accused Congress of showing affection to people with corruption charges. “Why don’t you apprise people why affection is being showered on people who have serious allegations of loot of minerals,” Modi said.

Without naming anyone, Modi suggested that hoards of cash were recovered from people of opposition parties. “Demonetisation made many cry. People know from where the wads of cash were recovered during the demonetisation,” Modi said.

Modi alleged that Karnataka has become a “corruption tank” for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, “where the money reaches directly”. The prime minister also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and even the chief minister’s post in the elections.

Earlier, addressing an election rally in Tumakuru, PM Modi claimed that Congress and the JD(S) have entered into a “secret” pact for the Karnataka Assembly polls. The prime minister said that Congress, for years, spoke about poverty eradication only to garner votes, while neglecting farmers and the poor.

“If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S)… Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding…an understanding behind the curtains,” Modi said.

The prime minister further pointed out that it was with the support of Deve Gowda’s party that the Congress had its mayor in Bengaluru.

“Why are you hiding this? Congress should have the courage to speak out the truth to people,” Modi said.

However, the prime minister insisted that he still has respect for Deve Gowda, who had announced before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls that he would commit suicide if he became the prime minister.