PM Narendra Modi to launch 3rd leg of campaigning in Karnataka tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his third round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, tomorrow. The BJP has also lined up a galaxy of leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to address public meetings in the next few days, BJP sources said. Modi had launched his campaign blitzkrieg yesterday with a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. The Prime Minister’s next round of campaigning would be at Tumakuru on May 5. Modi resumed his campaign in the state after a long break yesterday–the last rally he addressed was in February–as he sought to give a big push to BJP’s efforts to return to power in the state for a second time unseating the Congress.

The Prime Minister is slated to address another 12 rallies over the next few days before Karnataka goes to poll on May 12. Firebrand Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Karnataka on May 3, 4 and 5 and hold 11 public meetings, party sources said. On May 3, he will address public meetings at Sirsi, Sagar, Balehonnur, Belur and Honnalli. He will address meetings at Haliyala, Muddebihal, Mudhol, Teradala the next day, the sources said. On May 5, he will address election rallies at Sedan and Balki. He will also visit Balehonnur Math. Union minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari will hold public meetings at K R Pete, Srirangapattana, Nippani and Belagavi on May 3.

On May 4, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will address public meetings at Navalgund, Naragund, Kundagol, Guledagudda in Badami and Hubballi. Rajnath Singh will address election rallies at Alanda, Afzalpur, Chittapur and Chincholi the next day, the sources said. BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has also been roped-in for the election battle. He will hold a press conference tomorrow, the sources added.