PM Narendra Modi thanks Karnataka voters for supporting BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked voters in Karnataka for “steadfastly supporting” the BJP’s development agenda and making it the single largest party. “I thank my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting the BJP’s development agenda and making BJP the single largest party in the state. I salute the stupendous work of @BJP4Karnataka (state party unit) karyakartas who toiled round the clock and worked for the party,” he said in a tweet.

According to the latest results declared by the Election Commission, the BJP has won 97 and is leading in seven, for a total of 104. The Congress has won 74 seats and is leading in four, while JD has won 37 out of the total 222 seats.