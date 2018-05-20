Opposition sense 2019 victory as Congress plays second fiddle to JD(S) in Karnataka

BJP’s loss in Karnataka has come as a huge breather for opposition parties ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Opposition parties see Congress willingness to play second fiddle to the JD(S) in the state as a positive development on way to 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) loss in Karnataka has come as a huge breather for opposition parties ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On Saturday, after Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the coveted post and the state was snatched from BJP, parties such as BSP, Samajwadi Party, TDP and Trinamool Congress see the Congress willingness to play second fiddle to the JD(S) in the state as a positive development on way to 2019.

Several opposition leaders expressed their delight after the BJP juggernaut was stopped in Karnataka, along with indications that several leaders would attend the swearing-in of the JD(S)-Congress government, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeting that she had been invited. Banerjee tweeted that it is the win of “democracy”. She said that the fall of the short-lived BJP government in Karnataka was “a victory of the regional front and democracy”. This tweet comes in the wake of a demand for the third front in 2019. Mamata has of late been trying to put together such a front, reaching out to her Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana counterparts.

TDP president and former BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu’s office issued a statement on his behalf, calling the Karnataka developments “a victory of democracy”. The Andhra Pradesh CM welcomed the new government formation and said everyone in the country will be happy about this development. “Prime Minister and BJP national president have tried to deride democracy… What message have the Prime Minister and BJP president combine given to the nation by encouraging the corrupt? What is the message they are giving to the youth?” Naidu said.

BSP Supremo Mayawati, who also won a seat in Kollegal with JD(S) alliance, said the entire Opposition had remained united to foil the BJP designs in the state. As per IE reports, she accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing government machinery to “capture power in states despite being in minority”. Mayawati thanked the Supreme Court for its firm effort during the Karnataka crisis. She also blamed the governors for functioning under pressure, and said they should resign if not able to function freely. Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also hailed the decision of the Supreme Court and tweeted that Saturday’s proceedings is a lesson for those drunk on money power.