Neither BJP nor Congress or JD(S): Modi-Gandhi slog game may lead to this winner in Karnataka

Karnataka election result to be announced on May 15, 2018. Who will win?

Karnataka election 2018: Elections in India are not fought just on the basis of who said what during campaign. Past experiences suggest statements by netas are merely for public consumption, not for deciding the final outcome of the polls or the stated position of parties on several issues. Had this not been true, an Akhilesh Yadav and a Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh would have never become allies or a JD (Secular) and a BJP would have never allied in Karnataka in the past. Opportunism wins polls. It is likely not going to be any different in upcoming Karnataka polls as well.

Karnataka election 2018 surveys so far have predicted a hung Assembly in the state. The latest one also paints the same picture. According to the ABP News-CSDS opinion poll, which was telecast on Monday, the Congress is likely to emerge as the single largest party, BJP second and the JD(S)-BSP combine may play the kingmaker.

As per the latest survey, the Congress may win 97 out of 225 seats of Karnataka Assembly; BJP may end up with 84 and JD(S) – 37 seats. The survey predicts the Congress may corner 38% vote share; BJP 33% and JD(S) 22%.

Just a few days before the actual polls, the latest opinion poll almost confirms what has already been predicted in the previous surveys carried out by several agencies in Karnataka. All the surveys so far have one thing in common and it is loud and clear – Hung Assembly!

Opinion polls sometimes go wrong. But, what will happen if they get right in Karnataka?

In case of a hung assembly, both the leading parties – Congress and BJP – would vie for support from JD (S) MLAs’ support. During the campaign, all the three parties have left no-stone-unturned to paint the other two as secret allies.

At a recent rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to be extending an olive branch to the JD(S) by praising former PM H D Deve Gowda and targetting the Congress for allegedly disrespecting the former prime minister. However, after giving rise to speculations, Modi soon disappointed rumour mills by attacking the JD (S) at another event.

Addressing a huge crowd in Tumakuru district, Modi said the Congress was “secretly working” with the JD(S) to defeat the BJP.

BJP chief Amit Shah claims his party will not ally with the JD(S) under any circumstances. In an interview to a TV channel, Shah denied such possibility and asked how can the BJP ally with a party whose partner is Asaduddin Owaisi.

Interestingly, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not behind Modi or BJP in flaying the JD(S).

In March this year, Gandhi had accused Gowda of being the “B-team” for BJP. He has repeated this on many occasions and yesterday, Gandhi took a bitter swipe at the JD(S), which prides itself as “secular” party.

At Devanahalli, Gandhi said it looks the Janata Dal (S) has “changed its name and Janata Dal(S) means Janata Dal Sangh Parivar.”

On their part, the JD(S) continues to maintain it will neither align with the BJP nor the Congress. The regional party will, however, find it difficult to resist the lure of power in case no party emerges as the single largest party. Opportunism may win again.