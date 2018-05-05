Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: In Tumakuru, PM says JDS is trying to conserve Congress

“Today once again I have the opportunity of connecting with my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Would be addressing four rallies across the state,” Modi tweeted.

Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to poll bound state of Karnataka, is scheduled address rallies in Tumakuru, Gadag, Shivamogga and Mangaluru constituencies on Saturday. PM Modi is expected to be accompanied by top party leaders. Modi’s Saturday visit comes a day after BJP announced its manifesto for the state. “Today once again I have the opportunity of connecting with my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Would be addressing four rallies across the state,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday morning. Apart from the prime minister, BJP President Amit Shah will also address public meetings at number of places in Mysuru. After today’s rallies, the prime minister is scheduled to stay back in Mangaluru and will take up campaigning again tomorrow in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamkhandi and Hubballi.

Here are all the live updates from PM Narendra Modi’s rallies:

11.48 pm: PM Narendra Modi says that there is a tacit agreement between JDS and Congress.

11.46 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Congress fooled poor: From the time of Indira Gandhi, congress party has only fooled poor people of the society to win elections

11.45 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the famers. The Congress’ neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. “I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers,” he adds

11.44 pm: PM Narendra Modi targets Congress for failing to curb poverty: For years, the Congress keeps saying – Gareeb, Gareeb, Gareeb. Congress failed to transform the lives of the poor of India

11.41 pm: PM says Tumakuru is a birth place of great scientist Dr. Raja Ramanna whose contribution in Pokhran nuclear test made India pride.

11.38 pm: Saints, Seers and Mutts have played a strong role in the development of our nation. We are deeply inspired by them, says PM Modi

11.35 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Tumakuru is home to several greats. After becoming PM I had sought the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Sivakumar Swami Ji at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt, he adds.

11.32 am: I had visited Siddhaganga Mutt here after becoming the prime minister: Modi

11:32 AM: PM says he is witnessing twice the enthusiasm in Karnataka than the Lok Sabha election.

11:30 AM: PM Modi has started addressing the rally in Tumakuru. He starts the speech by saying that it is a privilege to visit Tumakuru again after the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

10.40 pm: Today once again I have the opportunity of connecting with my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Would be addressing four rallies across the state.