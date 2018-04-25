Narendra Modi called me Sidda’ruppaiya’, his image in eyes of people is gone: Siddaramaiah

“He called me ‘Siddaruppaiya’, it’s an irresponsible statement from PM, his image, in the eyes of the people, is gone,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling corruption allegations against him. Siddaramaiah accused PM Modi of making irresponsible statements and said that his image in the eyes of the people of Karnataka has been destroyed. “Corruption is an issue. Our government has no corruption charges. For political reasons, they (BJP) are making wild allegations, especially PM Modi,” Siddaramaiah told ANI.

“He called me ‘Siddaruppaiya’, it’s an irresponsible statement from PM, his image, in the eyes of the people, is gone,” he added.

Asked if people of Karnataka care about Rahul Gandhi, a non-Kannadiga, campaigning in the state, Siddramaiah said that same applies on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Questioned about his relationship with Janata Dala Secular leader HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah said that the former had expelled him from the party (JDS) and there is no question of having any relationship with him. “I’m 100% Congressman, my friends are also Congressmen. They are committed to social justice and secularism,” Siddaramaiah said.

“I wish all secular-minded parties to come together and defeat these communal forces,” Siddaramaiah further said on possibility of a coalition against BJP.

Asked about the questions being raised after BJP pitted heavyweight B Sriramulu against him, Siddramaiah exuded the confidence of winning both Chamundeshwari and Badami constituency.

Siddaramaiah further praised party chief Gandhi and said that his campaigning in the state has had a big impact on the youth. He added that a victory in Karnataka will be a stepping stone for Congress before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Slamming BJP president Amit Shah, Siddaramaiah said that he is not at all a good strategist, “what strategy has he got in Karnataka? Except for communal clashes nothing else.”

Earlier in the day, a big controversy broke out after Siddaramaiah mocked Karnataka BJP unit and called PM Modi and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath “North Indian imports” in the May 12 election campaign and said it had no leaders in the state.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also said that BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa had been reduced to a “dummy.”

“@BJP4Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UPCM Adityanath is admitting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

However, BJP launched a blistering attack on Siddaramaiah’s “imports” comment. The saffron party termed his comments as an attempt to divide North and South India.