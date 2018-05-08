Meet top three richest candidates in fray in Karnataka: All from Congress, they own jaw-dropping assets

Karnataka election 2018: All the three richest candidates – Priyakrishna, N Nagaraju and DK Shivakumar – belong to the ruling Congress party. (PTI)

Karnataka election 2018: The nomination process has concluded for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 and most of the candidates have declared the record of their assets and criminal cases against them. As per a research by Association for Democratic Reforms, average asset of 883 (35 per cent) crorepati candidates is worth Rs 7.54 crore. However, top three candidates in the fray have assets worth rupees hundred of crores.

All the three richest candidates – Priyakrishna, N Nagaraju and DK Shivakumar – belong to the ruling Congress party.

Topping the list is Priyakrishna, Congress pick for Govindarajanagar constituency with Rs 1,020 crore worth total assets. He is the elder son of MLA and Housing Minister Sri M Krishnappa. Then comes N Nagaraju from Hosakote Assembly seat with assets valued at Rs 1,015 crore.

Nagaraju is considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family owns multiple businesses. Nagaraju’s son BN Nithish Purushotham is a councilor representing Garudacharpalya ward in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council.

Third in the list is state’s Energy Minister DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura segment with Rs 840 crore assets. Shivakumar made headlines when he was raided by the IT department last year over illegal mining case.

A look at the assets of CM Candidates

The three chief minister probables in Karnataka – Siddaramaiah from Congress, BS Yeddyurappa from the BJP and HD Kumaraswamy from the JDS are also crorepatis. As per their affidavits filed with the Election Commission, Siddaramaiah owns assets worth over Rs 20 crore, a rise of around Rs 7 crores in comparison to what he owned before taking over as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2013.

Yeddyurappa, a former Karnataka chief minister, declared cumulative assets of Rs 4.09 crore. Surprisingly, Yeddyurappa’s assets have decreased this time as his assets were worth Rs 5.8 crore in 2013 and Rs 6.9 crore in 2014.

State JD (S) chief H D Kumaraswamy, who is also the chief ministerial candidate of his party, is the richest among the three. The JD(S) leader declared his and his wife’s assets totaling over Rs 167 crore.