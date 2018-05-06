Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: In Chitradurga, Modi says ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan’

Modi, who addressed four rallies on Saturday, will continue his campaign trail along with a number of top BJP leaders from the state.

Karnataka election 2018: Trying tooth and nails to win Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, PM Narendra Modi will on Sunday address rallies at four different constituencies – Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli. The prime minister, who addressed four rallies on Saturday, will continue his campaign trail along with a number of top BJP leaders from the state. Apart from Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold public meetings and road shows at different places. On Saturday, Modi unleashed scathing attack on the Congress and said that the party whose flag once fluttered “from Panchayat to Parliament” will become “Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar” Congress after its impending defeat in Karnataka. He also accused JDS and Congress of having tacit pact in the elections.

Watch Live from Karnataka: PM Modi addresses public rally in Chitradurga

Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi, Hubli:

11.28 pm: “Nijalingappa Ji committed one big ‘crime’ – he questioned some of the policies from the time of Pandit Nehru,” says PM Narendra Modi

11.27 pm: “How can we forget the proud son of this land, Nijalingappa Ji? Why did one family insult him? Because one family cannot tolerate independent leaders emerging in the Party,” says PM Narendra Modi

11.25 pm: “It is in the nature of Congress to insult very senior leaders,” says PM Narendra Modi

11.24 pm: “Congress has insulted the people of Chitradurga,” says PM Narendra Modi

11.22 pm: “Sadly, Congress forgets these brave women and men of history. Just because of vote bank politics. Look at the Congress- leaders whom they should remember and celebrate, they do not. But, they are at the forefront of celebrating Jayantis of Sultans,” says PM Narendra Modi

11.21 pm: “Here in Chitradurga, we know about the bravery of great women who resisted the reign of the Sultans. We remember the valour of Onake Obavva,” says PM Narendra Modi

11.13 am: Modi says that the land of Chitradurga is synonymous with the Mantra of – Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan. This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities, he adds.

11.10 am: PM Narendra Modi starts his address in Chitradurga, he has arrived at the venue earlier then the scheduled time.

11.00 am: PM Narendra Modi will hold his first rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga.