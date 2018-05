Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has sent a legal notice to PM Narendra Modi.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s alleged defamatory comments. According to TV reports, the legal notice pertains to civil and criminal defamatory allegedly made by the PM. The legal notice sent to Modi mentions several remarks made by the PM during the ongoing campaign for Karnataka elections in the state. These include, PM’s ’10 per cent’ CM remark against Siddaramaiah.

(More details awaited)