Krishna Byre Gowda, Byatarayanapura constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know 

Krishna Byre Gowda (Image: PTI)

Byatarayanapura constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Krishna Byre Gowda of Congress is the current MLA from the urban Byatarayanapura constituency in Bangalore. He won this seat in the 2008 Karnataka Assembly elections with 43% of the casted votes. He defeated A. Ravi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 9,352 votes to get this seat.

Who is Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda, is the current Minister of Agriculture for State in Karnataka Assembly and MLA of the Byatarayanapura Constituency, since June 2008. Born in Bangalore, Krishna graduated from Christ College in Bangalore and the American University in Washington, and worked as a project associate at Development Alternatives Inc., in Washington, on several projects on development issues. He joined politics in 2003 with Janata Dal (United), but later let it join Congress in 2004.

About Byatarayanapura constituency

Byatarayanapura is one of the largest constituency of Bangalore. It is famous for Gali Anjeneyya temple. The constituency has elite educational institutions and also Government schools which lack quality and facilities. Byatarayanapura has a voter base of 3.68 Lacs.

Byatarayanapura constituency election result 2018

