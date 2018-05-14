KB Koliwad, Ranebennur constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Koliwad, Ranebennur constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Karnataka Assembly speaker KB Koliwad is a veteran Congress leader. He will look to retain his fortress of Ranebennur constituency. Karnataka election result 2018 is set to be declared on May 15. Congress, which wants to see off the BJP challenge, is hoping that key candidates like Koliwad would manage to win the constituency. The former state minister is facing a tough challenge from BJP and Janata Dal (Secular).

Who is KB Koliwad

Koliwad, who is a Graduate Professional, was elected to the state assembly in 1972 for the first time. Koliwad became Minister of State for Drinking Water Supply in the S. M. Krishna-headed Cabinet in 2002. Apart from being the Speaker, he has served in several committees in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and headed the lake panel. Koliwad’s Net Assets stand at Rs 196577168.00 and Liabilities stand at Rs 148691383.00.

Ranebennur

Ranebennur constituency is located in Haveri district. Koliwad had won in 2013 Assembly Elections from Ranebennur. He defeated Independent candidate R. Shankar by 6,000 votes. Kaliwad had beaten BJP’s Basavaraj Kelagar and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Shripad Sawkar.

