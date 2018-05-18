Karnataka political crisis: Top details of high-profile hearing in the Supreme Court

SC directs all the elected members to take oath tomorrow and the exercise shall be completed before 4 PM.

Highlights of Karnataka hearing in Supreme Court

Following are the highlights of the high profile hearing on the Karnataka crisis in the Supreme Court today:

* SC directs a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM tomorrow.

* SC turns down Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s request for a secret ballot during the floor test.

* SC restrains the Karnataka government and Governor Vajubhai Vala from nominating any MLA from the Anglo-Indian community ahead of the floor test tomorrow.

* SC directs all the elected members to take oath tomorrow and the exercise shall be completed before 4 PM.

* SC says the pro-tem Speaker shall conduct the floor test tomorrow at 4 PM to ascertain the majority.

* SC directs the DGP to himself ensure adequate and sufficient security arrangements, so that there is no lapse on this count whatsoever.

* SC says the newly-elected government shall not to take any major policy decision till it proves majority in the House. Yeddyurappa assures no such decision will be taken.

* Justice Sikri who headed a three judge bench said in the lighter vein, “Anyway he (Yeddyurappa) will not have the time now for major policy decisions, he will remain busy with other things”.

* SC said ultimately the question is about majority, which has to be proved in the floor of the House.

* SC makes it clear that it would deal with the constitutionality of the governor’s letter inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government later.

* SC says there were precedents where courts have ordered floor test in 24 or 48 hours to ascertain majority.

* SC says floor test will be held tomorrow so that no one has enough time in the given situation.

* SC says courts have an obligation to uphold the majesty of the rule of law and the Constitution.

* Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani said the governor has violated the law and his action is shameful.

* SC tells Ram Jethmalani, the governor is a constitutional authority and court will decide on his action at the later stage.

* SC says it is the floor test, which will decide who has the majority.

* Congress-JD(S) combine alleges that Governor Vajubhai Vala was not correct in inviting the BJP for government formation, which had lesser numbers than it.

* BJP disputes letter given by rivals on the support of MLAs saying Congress MLA Anand Singh has not signed it.

*Yeddyurappa says BJP emerged as single largest party and had the “mandate of people” of the state who have “thrown out” ruling Congress.

* BJP terms post-poll alliance of the Congress and the JD(S) as an “unholy alliance”.

* BJP seeks reasonable time for floor test and sought holding it on May 21, saying even Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying in Kochi and needs time to come to Bangalore.

*Congress-JD(S) combine tells SC that they were ready for floor test tomorrow and court should provide security and ensure videography.