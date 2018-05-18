Karnataka political crisis: Top details of high-profile hearing in the Supreme Court

​​​
BJP disputes letter given by rivals on the support of MLAs saying Congress MLA Anand Singh has not signed it.

May 18, 2018
Highlights of Karnataka hearing in Supreme Court
Following are the highlights of the high profile hearing on the Karnataka crisis in the Supreme Court today:
* SC directs a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM tomorrow.
* SC turns down Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s request for a secret ballot during the floor test.
* SC restrains the Karnataka government and Governor Vajubhai Vala from nominating any MLA from the Anglo-Indian community ahead of the floor test tomorrow.
* SC directs all the elected members to take oath tomorrow and the exercise shall be completed before 4 PM.
* SC says the pro-tem Speaker shall conduct the floor test tomorrow at 4 PM to ascertain the majority.
* SC directs the DGP to himself ensure adequate and sufficient security arrangements, so that there is no lapse on this count whatsoever.
* SC says the newly-elected government shall not to take any major policy decision till it proves majority in the House. Yeddyurappa assures no such decision will be taken.
* Justice Sikri who headed a three judge bench said in the lighter vein, “Anyway he (Yeddyurappa) will not have the time now for major policy decisions, he will remain busy with other things”.
* SC said ultimately the question is about majority, which has to be proved in the floor of the House.
* SC makes it clear that it would deal with the constitutionality of the governor’s letter inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government later.
* SC says there were precedents where courts have ordered floor test in 24 or 48 hours to ascertain majority.
* SC says floor test will be held tomorrow so that no one has enough time in the given situation.
* SC says courts have an obligation to uphold the majesty of the rule of law and the Constitution.
* Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani said the governor has violated the law and his action is shameful.
* SC tells Ram Jethmalani, the governor is a constitutional authority and court will decide on his action at the later stage.
* SC says it is the floor test, which will decide who has the majority.
* Congress-JD(S) combine alleges that Governor Vajubhai Vala was not correct in inviting the BJP for government formation, which had lesser numbers than it.
* BJP disputes letter given by rivals on the support of MLAs saying Congress MLA Anand Singh has not signed it.
*Yeddyurappa says BJP emerged as single largest party and had the “mandate of people” of the state who have “thrown out” ruling Congress.
* BJP terms post-poll alliance of the Congress and the JD(S) as an “unholy alliance”.
* BJP seeks reasonable time for floor test and sought holding it on May 21, saying even Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying in Kochi and needs time to come to Bangalore.
*Congress-JD(S) combine tells SC that they were ready for floor test tomorrow and court should provide security and ensure videography.

