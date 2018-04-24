Karnataka opinion poll shows only Modi ‘magic’ can help BJP dethrone Siddaramaiah; here’s why

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as leaves for Delhi from Berlin after a three-nation tour, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo PTI Photo / PIB

Karnataka opinion polls suggest the state is heading towards a hung Assembly. This is something both the BJP and the Congress will not like to happen. Both parties are expected to intensify their respective campaigns in the coming days for the last-minute push.

While the entire top leadership, including party president Rahul Gandhi, and social media machinery of the Congress will rally behind chief minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP needs a dose of Modi magic badly. For the BJP chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa is not yet the top choice for the people. At least, surveys say so.

The Times Now-VMR opinion poll reported on Monday predicted a neck and neck battle between the BJP and the Congress. It said the saffron party may win 89 out of 224 Karnataka Assembly seats while the Congress may beat it by winning 91 seats.

The JD(S)-BSP alliance, which is also backed by Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, is likely to emerge as the kingmaker. Ahead of the polls, the JD(S) has ruled out any alliance with the Congress even if there is a hung assembly. However, if the election results come as predicted by the survey, the mood of the JD(S) may change and the chances of it joining hands with the BJP are minimal. For both BSP and the AIMIM would not like to be publicly seen as BJP-backers under present political climate.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election Opinion Poll 2018: Here’s what may happen to BJP, Congress and JD(S), surveys predict

The ABP News- Lokniti CSDS opinion poll has also suggested that Karnataka is heading towards a hung Assembly with the BJP likely to emerge as the single largest party. The BJP may win 89-95 seats; Congress: 85-91; and JD(S)+: 32-38.

The India Today and Karvy opinion poll for Karnataka has put Congress ahead of others with 90-91 seats. As per this survey, the BJP may be able to win just around 76-86 seats and JD(S) may get 34-43 seats.

All the three surveys clearly show the BJP needs some sort of magic to cross the magic figure of 113 seats or at least cross the 100-seat benchmark. What is more worrying for the saffron party is the fact that all these surveys have shown the sitting CM Siddaramaiah continues to remain people’s number one choice for the top post in the state.

With not many days left for Karnataka polls, the BJP needs to dent some of the popularity of Siddaramaiah. And only credible face the saffron party can bank upon at this point in time is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose popularity is still high across the country.

PM Modi will go on a campaign blitz, addressing 16 rallies in eight days before the polls on May 12. In Gujarat Assembly elections last year, Modi had managed to change the narrative in the favour of the BJP towards the end of the campaign and saved the party. Can he do so in Karnataka as well? The BJP hopes, he better does.