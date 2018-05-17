Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s hasty move will lead to horse-trading: DMK

The DMK, a key southern ally of the Congress, today termed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s invite to the BJP to form government in the state “hasty” and “unconstitutional”, and alleged that it would lead to horse-trading (Express photo)

The DMK, a key southern ally of the Congress, today termed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s invite to the BJP to form government in the state “hasty” and “unconstitutional”, and alleged that it would lead to horse-trading. “The Karnataka Governor’s hasty invitation to the BJP to form Government despite the majority of MLAs forming a post-poll alliance of INC-JD(S)-BSP is arbitrary & unconstitutional. Such a move will only serve to enable horse-trading and destroy our democratic foundations,” DMK Working President M K Stalin tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “People of Tamil Nadu are familiar with the BJP’s efforts to protect the corrupt ADMK Government, which also incidentally does not enjoy the majority support in the Legislative Assembly. Constitutional institutions and principles are under threat from these actions.” BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The Congress, which has entered into a post-poll alliance with the JD(S), termed Yeddyurappa’s oath as chief minister of Karnataka “farcical” and said the party’s “irrational insistence” on forming government in the southern state when it does not have the numbers made a mockery of the Constitution.