Karnataka government formation: To Rahul Gandhi’s ‘murder of democracy’ charge, Amit Shah declares war against Congress on Twitter

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP President Amit Shah (Representational image, PTI)

Amid the ongoing political turmoil over government formation in Karnataka, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party presidents indulged in a war of words on Twitter over democracy. It began when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter this morning and said that the BJP’s insistence of forming a government despite being short of numbers was to make a mockery of the Constitution , “The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.”

The tweet by Gandhi came soon after BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Reacting to the Congress president’s charge, BJP chief Amit Shah said that the Congress was desperate and that its offer to the Janata Dal (Secular) was opportunist. “President of the Congress obviously doesn’t remember the glorious history of his party. The legacy of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Party is the horriific Emergency, blatant misuse of Article 356, subverting the courts, media and civil society,” Shah said.

The political scenario of Karnataka took a dramatic turn yesterday when the Governor, Vajubhai Vala, invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government. Soon after the official confirmation of the invitation, the opposition, led by Congress, alleged that the Narendra Modi government was abusing the democratic institutions of the country.

A second tweet of Shah goes on to compare the number of seats, “Who has the people’s mandate in Karnataka?..The BJP, which has won 104 seats Or Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and ministers lost by big margins. JD(s) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others. People are wise to realise.

While reacting to the comment of Gandhi, terming the situation as ‘murder of democracy’, Shah responded in another tweet, “The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress madean ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!”

Yeddyurappa today took oath as the Chief Minister of the state and has 15 days to prove a majority on the floor of the house. Immediately after taking charge as Chief Minister, Yeddyurappa held a press conference and announced loan waiver for farmers among other announcements. The Congress, on the other hand, moved the Supreme Court late in the evening on Wednesday to seek a stay on Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in ceremony, a plea that the top court denied. The case will now be heard on Friday.