Karnataka government formation: Here’s what P Chidambaram says he would do if he was in BS Yeddyurappa’s place

File pic of Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today launched a blistering attack on Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa for taking oath even as the matter of government formation is pending in the Supreme Court. Targeting the newly appointed Chief Minister, Chidambaram said that if he was to take oath, he would have waited till Friday for the Supreme Court’s court.

“I salute the Supreme Court. If I were Mr Yeddyurappa, I will not take oath until the hearing at 10.30 am on Friday, 18th May,” he said in a tweet.

Chidambaram was referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in which it asked the Karnataka government, Centre and the BJP to produce the letters dated May 15 and 16 in which Yeddyurappa had staked claim to form the new government and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday at 10:30pm.

Chidambaram further said that once the content of BS Yeddyurappa’s letter to the Governor is submitted to the Supreme Court, his fate will be sealed. He claimed that there is no mention of a number further to 104 (the current strength of BJP MLAs) in the letter.

“Mr Yedyurappa’s letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor’s invitation does not mention any number at all!” Chidambaram said.

A mid-night drama unfolded in the national capital when Congress-JD(S) moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of BS Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in ceremony. The Congress and JD(S) have been arguing that the post-poll alliance forged between them enjoys the maximum support in the 224-member Assembly, and they should be given the chance to form the government. However, the BJP is of the view that since it emerged as the single largest party with 104 MLAs in its kitty and the mandate is against the Congress, it should be given chance first to prove majority.

The Congress is fearing defection of its cadre and therefore is learnt to have parked its MLAs at Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru. The JD(S),on the other hand, has already accused the BJP of offering Rs 100 crore to his MLAs and resorting to horse-trading. The Congress is the second largest party with 78 MLAs followed 38 MLAs of JD(S).