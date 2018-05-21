Karnataka government formation 2018: From date of swearing-in ceremony, floor test to key Congress-JD(S) meet today; top developments

Karnataka government formation 2018: JD(S)-Congress will be facing trust vote in Assembly

Karnataka government formation 2018: Karnataka Election 2018, counting, assembly polls results and subsequent drama over the formation of government have scripted an unprecedented chapter in the country’s illustrious electoral history. Chief Minister-elect H D Kumaraswamy is yet to take oath. Apart from that Jananta Dal (Secular)-Congress colation government would have prove its majority immediately after that. The drama that has been unfolding since the counting day on May 15, assumes political significance as three more crucial states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness assembly elections later this year before the biggest one 2019 Lok Sabha Polls scheduled for next year.

The Karnataka election results 2018, which threw a fractured mandate, also showed contrasting images of two individuals and national parties. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa and JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy saw fate took them to different destinies. It was also a battle of prestige for two national parties- Congress and BJP.

Here are the top developments

Swearing-in ceremony and floor test

Kumaraswamy was originally scheduled to tak oath on May 21. However, JD(S) had decided to postpone the oath-taking ceremony citing that Congress will observe former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary on May 21. Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as CM on May 23 and the assembly is likely to be convened on May 24. The chief minister-designate has underlined that the newly formed Congress-JD(S) alliance would prove his majority in the assembly within 24 hours of taking oath on May 23. “I will prove my majority within 24 hours of being sworn in as the chief minister,’’ he said.

Crucial meeting between JD(S)-Congress over the government formation

Kumaraswamy is scheduled to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday to discuss the modalities of government formation. “I will be going to Delhi tomorrow to invite Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday. During the meetings, we will discuss some of the issues regarding the new government, and, based on the outcome of these talks, we will decide the constitution of the cabinet of ministers and how many will take oath,’’ he said.

Key JD(S) MLAs meeting

Kumaraswamy held meetings with his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his 36 MLAs and also visited a temple in Srirangam in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. “My MLAs have given me the complete responsibility of shaping our participation in the coalition. The issue of formation of the cabinet of ministers has not been discussed formally with the Congress leaders. We have only had some informal talks at a personal level. The Congress has its own procedures in these matters,’’ the CM-elect said.

Safety of JD(S) MLAs

Kumaraswsmy had rejected reports that the JD(S) MLAs were being kept in “safe custody” till the trust vote. “We are not holding the MLAs back. We have left it to their discretion to remain in Bengaluru or go back to their constituencies. They are all comfortable. They are tired from the rigours of the elections and are getting some rest, that is all,” the CM-elect said.

What happened in Assembly so far

Earlier on Saturday, BJP’s CM face Yeddyurappa had delivered an emotional speech in the assembly moments before the trust vote that BJP was facing. Susbequently, he had resigned before floor test. Yeddyurappa had also lashed out at Congress-JD(S) alliance, saying that “Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance”.