Karnataka exit polls 2018 result Highlights: Surveys suggest BJP may break Congress’ heart, halt Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 dream

Karnataka exit polls 2018 result Highlights: The results of most of the Karnataka assembly election exit polls have suggested a BJP surge in the state. If the average of all exit polls results combined become true, the Congress may lose Karnataka while the BJP may end close to the magic figure and require the support of a few MLAs to come back to power in the state after five years.

Voting in Karnataka ended on Saturday. The Election Commission noted 70 per cent voting in the state. In 2013, 71.4 per cent voting was recorded in the state.

Here are highlights of Karnataka exit polls:

– News Nation Poll: BJP – 99-108 seats; Congress 75-84 seats; JD(S) 31-40 seats; Others 3-7

– Times Now-Today’s Chanakya: BJP – 120 seats; Congress – 73 seats; JD(S) – 26 seats; Others – 4 seats

– Suvarna Exit Poll: Congress – 106-118 seats; BJP – 79-92 seats; JD(S) – 22-30 seats; Others – 1-4 seats

– Vijayavani Exit Poll: BJP – 105; Congress – 78; JD(S) -33; Others – 6

– Republic – Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll (Till 2 PM) – BJP: 97-109; Congress: 87-99; JD(S): 21-30; Others: 1-8

– ABP News – C Voter Exit Poll: BJP: 104-116 seats; Congress: 83-94 seats; JD(S): 20-29 seats; Others: 0-7 seats

– NewsX-CNX Exit poll: BJP – 106; Congress – 75; JD(S) – 37; Others – 4

– Times Now-VMR Exit poll – BJP – 87 seats; Congress – 97 seats; JD(S) – 35 seats; Others: 3 seats

-India Today – Axis My India Exit Poll: Congress likely to win. BJP – 79-92 seats; Congress – 106-118 seats; JD(S)- 22-30 seats; Others: 1-4 seats

Voting in Karnataka today was marred by reports of cash for votes distribution in some segments. At some places, weather played the spoilsports. High voting was recorded in rural Karnataka.

The final result of Karnataka elections will be announced on May 15. Exit poll results often become false on the final day of counting. All three contenders – BJP, Congress and JD(S) will keep their fingers crossed till then.