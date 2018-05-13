Karnataka exit poll results 2018: BJP to win 125-130 seats, Congress just 70, claims BS Yeddyurappa

“The BJP will win more than 125-130 seats, Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and JDS will not cross 24-25 seats,” Yeddyurappa said

Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa has come up with his own prediction for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Yeddyurappa said the BJP will form the government with an overwhelming majority. “The BJP will win more than 125-130 seats, Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and JDS will not cross 24-25 seats,” Yeddyurappa said in Karnataka. “There is a silent and strong wave in favour of the BJP and public anger against Siddaramaiah and Congress,” Yeddyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa, a former Karnataka CM, said PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah is in touch with him. “Everybody is confident of winning with an absolute majority. We are 100% sure of forming the government on May 17,” he said.

Yeddyurappa further said that BJP was confident of victory. “I saw the exit polls. It’s clear that Congress is losing. We will win absolute majority,” he told the journalists.

On the other hand, his rival and Congress’ CM probable, K Siddaramaiah also reacted on various exit polls. Siddaramaiah, the sitting chief minister of Karnataka, termed the ‘exit opinion polls’ as the medium for entertainment for the next two days. “Relying on the poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is four feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown!” he said. “So, dear party workers, supporters and well-wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax and enjoy your weekend. We are coming back,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

On Saturday, various exit polls expected a tight race between BJP and Congress. Most of the surveys predict a hung assembly but give the saffron party an edge with a possibility of the JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker. However, two of the surveys, done by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter, predict the BJP will emerge as the single largest party by bagging 104 and 104-116 seats respectively in the 224-member House. Today’s Chanakya has predicted BJP as the clear winner.