Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar declares assets at over Rs 600 crore

Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar. (IE)

Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar today declared assets over Rs 600 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination for the May 12 assembly election in the state. Total assets (movable and immovable) of Shivakumar and his family that includes his wife and three dependent children are worth about Rs 840 crore as per the details provided in the affidavit. A powerful Vokkaliga leader, Shivakumar filed his nomination from the Kanakapura assembly constituency near here. Movable assets under his name are worth Rs 70,94,84,974.32, while immovable assets Rs 5,48,85,20,592, the total coming to Rs 6,19,80,05,566.32,as per the affidavit.

Shivakumar has declared that he is as an educationist and social worker by profession and his wife a housewife and landlord. Liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over Rs 101.77 crore. Shivakumar’s wife Usha has total assets worth over Rs 112 crore. The minister also declared assets for his three children ” Aabharana, Aakash and Aisshwarya.

While Aabhaarana and Aakash do not have high value assets, Aisshwarya owns assets worth Rs 1,08,05,97,062. Liabilities in the form of bank loans and financial institutions in his wife’s name are at Rs 44,56,88,979. Aisshwarya has liabilities of Rs 81,92,26,498. Shivakumar has one Toyota Qualis worth Rs 8,35,026 purchased in 2002, and jewellery, including a Rolex watch, worth Rs 1,56,84,014.

Shivakumar is under the I-T department radar following searches conducted at various properties linked to him on August 2 last year when he had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort on city outskirts to forestall alleged attempts by BJP to poach them ahead of the then Rajya Sabha polls there. The searches had kicked up a political row with the ruling Congress alleging misuse of the I-T department by the central government to target its leaders.