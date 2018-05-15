Karnataka Elections Results: This pic speaks a thousand words! Subramanian Swamy’s reaction on Congress raising questions on EVMs

This picture is going viral on social media.

A picture is going viral on social media. The image has been tweeted by news agency ANI. The tweet says, “BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s reaction when asked about Congress raising questions on EVMs.” The tweet carries an image of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. It shows Swamy laughing on Congress raising questions on EVMs.

Going by the trends and results available so far, BJP is leading in the Karnataka Elections Results.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s reaction when asked about Congress raising questions on EVMs #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ZWGSrdwaD8 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

BJP workers across Karnataka on Tuesday began celebrations as trends showed the saffron party was set to form a government in the state. Counting of votes for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections began in the morning at 38 centres in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India figures, the BJP is ahead in over 112 seats and appears set for getting a majority in the Karnataka Assembly. Polling in Karnataka was held for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats on May 12. In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress had 122 seats, the BJP and the JD(S) 40 each, and smaller parties and independents 22 seats.

Reacting to the enhanced poll performance by BJP in Karnataka elections, BJP’s General Secretary Ram Madhav, “I would like to thank the people of Karnataka for this mandate. Also, credit goes to the hard work of PM Narendra Modi and BJp chief Amit Shah, as well as state leadership, party workers and RSS cadre. BJP’s southward march has begun.” Madhav added, “The Sangha Parivar cadres have helped us enormously. In certain regions, like coastal Karnataka, Parivar has helped us a lot.”