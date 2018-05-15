Karnataka Elections Results: Post-assembly verdict, BJP legislature party to meet tomorrow

The meeting under the presidentship of its state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa is likely to elect him as the new leader of the BJP legislature party, party sources said. (PTI)

BJP that has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka, where assembly polls has thrown up a hung verdict, has called a meeting of its newly elected legislature party tomorrow. The meeting under the presidentship of its state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa is likely to elect him as the new leader of the BJP legislature party, party sources said. Much before the polls, BJP had announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. With the magic figure of 113 seats to form the government elusive for the BJP, Congress and JDS leaders met governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form JDS-led government in Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa also met the governor and staked claim to form the government. The governor is said to have told both delegations that he will take a decision once he receives communication from the election commission about the poll results. Meanwhile, the Congress legislature party is also meeting tomorrow, party sources said.