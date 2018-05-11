Karnataka Elections: Polling in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar deferred

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat (PTI Photo)

Polling in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar assembly constituency has been deferred by the ECI. Now, the polling will take place on May 28 and counting of the votes will be held on May 31. On Tuesday, EC seized 9746 fake voter cards from the Rajarajeshwari constituency of the city prompting EC to send deputy Election commissioner to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress over the voter cards seizur. “Thousands of voter ID cards were seized, 1 lakh voters slips were seized in just one place. They must have planned such games in 40-50 constituencies. You (voters) be alert. Such sin cannot be allowed during the celebration of democracy (polls),” PTI quoted Modi as saying in a rally.

The campaign for the May 12 poll has ended today.