Karnataka elections: PM Narendra Modi is better orator than Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says former PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) chief HD Deve Gowda has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a better orator then Atal Bihari Vajpayee when it comes to public speaking. Asked that Modi was effusive in praising him, Deve Gowda said former is better than Vajpayee when it comes to the art of public speaking. Gowda made his comments during an interview with The Times Of India.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi showered unexpected praise on Deve Gowda and even slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “insulting” him. During an election rally in Udupi in poll-bound Karnataka, Modi said Deve Gowda was one of the most respected and tallest leaders for whom he had great respect.

The positive remarks by Modi gain significance as the many poll surveys have predicted a fractured verdict in the Assembly elections, with either of the two big parties possibly seeking the support of Deve Gowda led JD(S). On the other hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP and the JD(S) of having a pre-poll understanding.

Siddaramaiah even claimed that Kumaraswamy had met the BJP chief Amit Shah, a charge dismissed by the JD(S). However, Deve Gowda, has been critical of BJP and has said that his family would disown Kumaraswamy if he joins hands with the BJP.

However, Modi’s praise wasn’t welcome by Deve Gowda with much gratitude. On Wednesday, the JD(S) supremo said that Modi’s comments do not mean the BJP and his party were cosying up to each other.

He also slammed chief minister Siddaramaiah for suggesting that his party would back the Centre’s ruling BJP. Slamming CM Siddaramaiah, the JD(S) supremo also said a Kannadiga had become Prime Minister and former tried to “demolish” Kannadigas’ pride.

“Maybe, by praising me, he (the prime minister) wants to gain sympathy. That is all. That does not mean there is an” understanding (between BJP and JDS),” Gowda had said.