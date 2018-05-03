Karnataka elections: PM Narendra Modi flays JDS, says Gowda’s party would be a distant 3rd, that too after limping

In remarks that caused ripples in state political circles, Modi had on Tuesday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “insulting” Gowda, saying it showed his “arrogance.” (ANI)

Two days after lavishing praise on H D Deve Gowda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the JDS headed by him, accusing it of doing a “disservice” by forming alliance with forces of extremism and communalism. Modi said JDS would not win the assembly polls in the state under any circumstances and quoted political pundits, saying they had predicted that Gowda’s party would be a “distant third”, that too after “limping.” “JDS will lose election. There is no one to ask them. But JDS has done a big disservice as they have invited from other states extremist (ativadi) and highly communalist (ati” sampradayvadi) forces and those who support extremism into Karnataka and have formed an alliance with them,” he said.

In remarks that caused ripples in state political circles, Modi had on Tuesday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “insulting” Gowda, saying it showed his “arrogance.” Showering praise on the former prime minister at an election rally at Udupi, Modi had also said Gowda was one of the most respected and tallest leaders for whom he had great respect. Gowda had however downplayed Modi’s remarks, saying it did not mean that the two parties were cosying upto each other.

Hitting out at JDS, Modi said “Under no circumstance will JDS be able to form the government. They cannot remove Congress and they cannot change Karnataka’s fate. This is the opinion of everyone. Then by voting for JDS will the intelligent Karnataka voter waste his vote?” Modi asked the crowd. He said the people of Karnataka had decided to demolish the Congress’ last fort.

Modi said the Congress starts saying that no one will get majority and that no one will be able to form government when it is certain that it would be defeated whether it was 2014 polls or state elections. “When those singing (the) Congress song start spreading about hung assembly in the air, it is certain that BJP will form a government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa on May 15,” he added.