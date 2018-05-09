Karnataka Elections LIVE updates: Countdown begins; Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi push for win

Rahul Gandhi in a rally in Karnatka (Image: PTI)

Karnataka Elections LIVE updates: With only two days left for Karnataka Assembly elections, both Congress and BJP have intensified their respective campaigns. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four rallies in Bangarpet, Chikmagalur, Belgavi and Bidar, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings and roadshows across the state capital of Bengaluru. At one such meeting, Gandhi said, “as a political analyst, I will tell you, that it is highly unlikely that the BJP will form the next government. And it is close to impossible that Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India after the next polls.” BJP chief Amit Shah will also conduct meetings and roadshows in Bengaluru and Tumkur district of Karnataka.

Meanwhile on Tuesday midnight, nearly 10,000 voter ID cards and two trunks of ‘counter papers’ were found in an apartment in Bengaluru. The apartment belongs to Congress legislator Manjula Nanjamari, who had rented it to her son, who contested in 2015 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (an administrative body responsible for the civic and infrastructural assets of the Greater Bangalore) elections with a BJP ticket. This led to BJP and Congress accusing each other of the deed.

12:36 PM: “BJP is getting immense support in Karnataka. BJP will form government in the state” BJP President Amit Shah said while addressing public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka

Amit Shah addressing rally in Tumkur, Karnataka (Image: twitter.com/ @ANI)

12:24 PM: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of misusing the government machinery, over the raids conducted in the poll-bound state. “Congress is constantly under surveillance of BJP government. This is the 12th time, I am fighting elections but for the first time, these raids are being conducted at the time of elections. They are misusing government machinery, it is Election Commission’s job to investigate not theirs,” said Siddaramaiah.

12:20 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi area.